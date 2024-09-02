Parade of Opinions: Politicians march to the beat of Election season at the Buena Vista Labor Day Parade

BUENA VISTA, Va – The political divide is alive and well in Buena Vista - look at all of the signs lining the town.

We’ve got Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and we heard from them all on Labor Day - and if there’s one thing for sure, Labor Day marks the unofficial kick-off to election season.

“It’s game on.” Senator Tim Kaine (D) said.

In the middle of a day filled with parades and fun lies a bigger, political undercurrent for politicians across the Commonwealth.

“We’ve gotta win this election this year,” Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) said.

From Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin to Democratic Senator Tim Kaine - the Buena Vista Labor Day parade was filled with politicians trying to get their message across to voters.

“It’s an election I believe brings strength in Donald Trump against weakness in Kamala Harris,” Youngkin said.

“The last four elections Virginians have overwhelmingly voted for Democrats to represent us in the White House, and we’re going to do it for the fifth year in a row,” Kaine said. =

But politician after politician faced their share of opposition from the crowd.

Kaine tells 10 News this is one of the rare times Democrats and Republicans meet each other on a stage, but not for a debate.

“There’s some good-natured competition, but it stays good-natured,” Kaine said.

Youngkin says events like these are crucial come November.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we’re trending in the right direction and I look forward to going to work for all of them,” Youngkin said.

And with early voting, Kaine says it’s more important than ever.

“Trying to make impressions with remaining undecided voters, or with people who may have made their mind up, but they’re not 100% sure they’re going to vote, this is the time when you’ve gotta make an impression,” Kaine said.

No matter what political party you’re in, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or an Independent, the number one message was if you want your voice to be heard, get out and vote.