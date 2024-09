FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – A 76-year-old man was killed in a Floyd County crash Monday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 5 p.m., Larry Snow Vaught, of Pilot, Virginia, was driving in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado on Coles Knob Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, authorities report.

State Troopers said he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.