Burt is a nice older fella who still has a bunch of energy!

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Meet Burt!

Burt is a nice older fella who still has a bunch of energy!

Recommended Videos

Burt is a 12-year-old beagle/lab mix who loves attention. He also really enjoys squeaky toys.

He’d also need a home where he’s the only pet.

He was just transferred from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.