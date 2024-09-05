Hokie Way Day helps feed families in need

Thursday, a group of Virginia Tech student-athletes, alumni and faculty all headed to Feeding Southwest Virginia for a day of service.

they packed up boxes of food for people experiencing food insecurity.

we talked with one student who plays tennis who also grew up in Blacksburg.

he says it means a lot to help feed the hungry in his hometown.

“It’s important that we give back to our community and we help in any way we can. Because there should be no Hokie that goes hungry,” said Frank Thompson, a Virginia Tech student-athlete who plays tennis

organizers say their goal is to teach students the importance of community service.