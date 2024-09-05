Smile for Security: Buena Vista Schools’ High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safety

BUENA VISTA, VA – When you step foot on one of Buena Vista City School’s campuses, there’s not a single place that a camera can’t see you. Whether you’re outside or inside, this high-tech security system keeps students and teachers as safe as possible.

“I don’t think that you could ever do too much,” Superintendent Tony Francis said.

When it comes to safety - Buena Vista Superintendent Tony Francis isn’t taking any chances.

“There are things that we can’t control, so what we’re trying to do is put as many tools in our staff’s toolbox as we can,” Francis said.

One of those tools: a high-tech security system that gives school resource officer Morgan Henderson even more than an eye in the sky.

“So the first thing that pops up is all the cameras for the different sites that we have in the Buena Vista public school system,” Henderson said.

It’s called a Verkada system - and it’s been in Parry McCluer High School for about a year and a half - but recently, they installed the system at every school in the district.

“How crucial is it in this day and age to have an advanced security system?” 10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman asked.

“I think this system allows us to be proactive,” Francis said.

The biggest selling points of the system are software that uses facial and license plate recognition to alert police when someone not allowed to be on campus shows up,

“If they step foot on the property, will that alert come through to you guys?” Coleman asked.

“Correct. We do the same thing with sex offenders, and people who have trespassed,” Henderson said.

Across all four schools, they have close to 200 cameras - and they’re already working.

“There was somebody that should not have been up here on school grounds. It actually took place at one of our elementary schools, and we were able to identify who that was, track them down, and investigate that situation as well,” Henderson said.

The system is completely paid for through grant money - which Francis tells us helps their small district stay up to date.

“We just felt that that investment was well worth the cost to make sure everyone was safe,” Francis said.