‘One more climb’: Roanoke community honors 11-year-old through memorial bike ride

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke community came together for one final climb to honor the life of 11-year-old Meg Burrow, who passed away in August after battling a rare genetic disorder.

Family, friends, and cyclists participated in the first-ever “Mountains for Meg memorial ride,” trekking up Mill Mountain in memory of the young girl who was known for her strength and loving spirit.

Meg’s family, deeply rooted in the local cycling community, often referred to her life as a series of “mountains” she courageously climbed. Her older sisters, Ally and Teagan, are competitive cyclists, and Meg was a familiar face at races and practices.

“Meg fought her whole life climbing mountains,” Teagan said. “This ride was our community showing how much she impacted them, and they came out to climb this hard mountain with us.”

The memorial ride was organized by Dan Lucas of Cardinal Bicycle, who wanted to celebrate Meg’s life and the joy she brought to the community. The event culminated at the top of Mill Mountain, near the iconic Roanoke Star—a fitting tribute to a young girl known as Roanoke’s “little star.”

“Meg had a presence we all grew to love,” Lucas said. “She was always at cycling events, and this ride was a way for everyone to show their support.”

As the family reflected on the climb, they were reminded of how much Meg’s journey brought people together.

“She had the biggest supporters through everything she went through,” Teagan said. “It was a good reminder that our family wasn’t doing this alone.”

The ride served as a powerful tribute to Meg’s legacy, uniting the community in one last climb in her honor.

The Burrow family are long-time advocates, helping raise money for countless other kids in need at Carilion Children’s and across the country.

For those wishing to make a memorial gift in Meg’s honor, the Burrow family asks that you consider the Children’s Miracle Network.