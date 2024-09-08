Angels of Assisi hosts candlelight vigil for Mr. Buttons

ROANOKE, Va. – There was not a dry eye today as the community said their final farewell to Mr. Buttons, a dog who in just a couple days captured the hearts of many.

Mr. Buttons was found in a ditch in Buchanan near Buttons Bluff last week.

After posts by Angels of Assisi and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office on social media, the entire community started rallying behind him and his recovery.

When people heard he had passed away, it sent a wave of grief through the community.

The candlelight service filled the room with both people and of course dogs paying respect to Mr. Buttons who died too soon.

During the service, the community also showed their love to Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Gossett who found Mr. Buttons and rushed him to Angels of Assisi for emergency vet care.

The service was not just a tribute to Mr. Buttons, but also a call to action for us all to support and protect those who can’t speak up for themselves.