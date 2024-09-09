Man arrested after stealing money from vending machines in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Police arrested a man after he stole money and damaged property after stealing from two vending machines at a Days Inn Hotel in Bedford, 10 News has learned.

In the early morning hours of Sep. 3 Bedford Police responded to reports of a larceny at the Days Inn Hotel located in the 900 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in the Town of Bedford.

It was reported that someone had broken into two vending machines on the property and stole an undisclosed amount of money and damaged property.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Tony Webb, according to BPD.

On Sep. 6 the Bedford Police Department detective bureau coordinated with the Roanoke County Police Department detective bureau in an attempt to located Webb, we’ve learned.

Webb was located in the downtown area of Roanoke City and after a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and charged with the following: