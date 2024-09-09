75º
Radford University shows massive growth in student enrollment

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

RADFORD, Va. – For the 2024 fall semester, Radford University has recorded freshmen enrollment up 28%, and new transfer students up 39%. This growth comes as other universities across the country are struggling to attract students.

“We had ambitious goals to stabilize enrollment and initially expected to meet those goals by the fall of 2025. That we are ahead of schedule and exceeded our new student enrollment target by 20% is a remarkable testament to the work that was done across all divisions, and by all our faculty and staff, to continuously raise the profile of Radford University.”

Bret Danilowicz, President of Radford University

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

