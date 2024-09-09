Rockbridge County crash leaves 40-year-old man dead

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on I-81 northbound in Rockbridge County that left a 40-year-old dead.

State troopers told 10 News that the crash occurred on Saturday, Sept. 7 at about 1 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Daniel Lee Sanderson, of Rockbridge, was driving in a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he ran off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, hitting several trees, according to VSP.

He died at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.