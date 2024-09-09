59º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Rockbridge County crash leaves 40-year-old man dead

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County, Crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on I-81 northbound in Rockbridge County that left a 40-year-old dead.

State troopers told 10 News that the crash occurred on Saturday, Sept. 7 at about 1 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Daniel Lee Sanderson, of Rockbridge, was driving in a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he ran off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, hitting several trees, according to VSP.

He died at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos