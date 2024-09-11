Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in memory and respect for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in 9/11

It’s been 23 years since the United States was struck with horror after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, the deadliest attack in U.S. history.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, flags will be flown at half-staff in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the horrific attack.
Recommended Videos
Governor Glen Youngkin’s order can be found below:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and in remembrance of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the rescue mission and in defense of the American principles of freedom, justice, and individual liberty. Furthermore, I urge all Virginians to seek opportunities to proudly display the flag of the United States of America—whether big or small, at your home or away at school, planted in your yard, or pinned to your lapel. Let us all pause and reflect on the heroism and sacrifice made by so many.Gov. Glenn Youngkin