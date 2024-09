BLACKSBURG, Va. – A remembrance event was held on the Campus of Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets held a 9/11 remembrance formation on the Upper Quad.

The Corps precision rifle team Gregory Guard fired a salute and later played Echo Taps and raised the U.S. Flag.

First responders said it is critical for younger generations to mark the occasion of the attacks, as to remember the acts of bravery and heroism that day.