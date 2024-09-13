Local sports medicine doctor brings expertise to high school football, promotes safety from the sidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days, you’ll find Dr. Stephen Cromer at the office. He’s a sports medicine physician with Carilion Clinic.

But on Friday nights, he’s on the sidelines at Glenvar High School football games.

“Especially since I’m from Salem and I’m a local kid, I enjoy taking care of the local team,” said Cromer.

Carilion partners with 22 local high schools and seven colleges across Southwest Virginia, directly bringing athletic trainers and doctors to athletes in any sport. Cromer’s been with Glenvar for five years and he’s treated all sorts of injuries.

With sports-related brain injuries and deaths making headlines across the country, Cromer says a quick diagnosis can make a huge difference.

“If the warning signs get identified very quickly and those athletes are removed, you avoid [further damage].”

His message to parents and coaches:

“When in doubt, sit them out,” said Cromer. “It’s never safe to allow a child or an athlete to go back and play when there is a suspected concussion, for the reason that they could get further injury to their brain or their body.”

There are several common concussion symptoms to look out for including headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and balance problems. If there is an injury, medical professionals assess the player immediately.

Cromer says there’s a lot of research happening to protect athletes long-term from guardian caps to new recommendations on active recovery from concussions. Cromer said he’s happy to just be one play in the playbook.

“I think if concussions are appropriately treated, then most athletes go on to have a long, prosperous career without any long-term consequence,” said Cromer.