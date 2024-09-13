ROANOKE, Va. – Now that football season is in full swing, 10 News is working for you with the signs and symptoms of concussions that parents, guardians and coaches need to look out for.

10 News spoke with Dr. Stephen Cromer, a sports medicine physician with Carilion Clinic. He treats all sorts of orthopedic injuries and sports-related injuries, including concussions.

“Concussion is essentially a sports-related traumatic brain injury that occurs as a result of contact to the body, the head or the neck area that results in dysfunction of the brain,” said Cromer.

Cromer says concussions can sometimes be difficult to diagnose.

“It’s tricky to identify because it’s essentially a clinical diagnosis. Usually, there’s no imaging or laboratory findings,” said Cromer.

Cromer says there are some common signs and symptoms of concussions to look out for:

Headaches

Vision problems

Dizziness or balance problems

Nausea

Vomiting

There are a range of symptoms, which can vary from person to person.

“I think the idea is, when in doubt, sit them out,” said Cromer. “It’s never safe to allow a child or an athlete to go back and play when there is a suspected concussion, for the reason that they could get further injury to their brain or their body.”

There are newer best-practices when it comes to concussion recovery. Historically, medical professionals would recommend sustained rest, or so-called ‘cocoon therapy’ where patients avoid all activity. Now, Cromer says the medical field recommends ‘active recovery,’ which can help athletes heal from concussions more quickly. Examples include low-impact cycling.

Cromer says if you suspect your child has a concussion, seek medical care. Doctors will be able to diagnose the concussion and recommend treatment options.