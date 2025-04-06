Sears confirmed to face off against Spanberger in 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election

The two nominees for the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election are now set. Current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears was confirmed as the Republican nominee on Saturday, the Virginia GOP X account confirmed.

Both challengers for the Republican nomination, Dave LaRock and Amanda Chase, failed to meet the requirements to face off against Sears in a primary. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also issued a statement on his personal X account, congratulating Sears.

“Winsome Earle-Sears is the American Dream. Her lifetime of service to God, Family, Country and Commonwealth has prepared her to take the Governor’s mansion this fall and keep Virginia winning. Proud of my good friend and amazing partner [Winsome Earle-Sears] for officially securing the Republican nomination. Let’s get to work!" Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Sears will go up against former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who served Virginia’s 7th District from 2019 to 2025. Spanberger was confirmed as the Democratic nominee last week, as no other Democrats decided to run against her.

Ever since Sears announced her candidacy in September of 2024, she and Spanberger were seen as the frontrunners for their respective parties. Both have already received numerous endorsements from their party’s officials, with Sen. Tim Kaine endorsing Spanberger, and Gov. Youngkin endorsing Sears.

While the two fighting for the governor’s mansion is set in stone, the lieutenant gubernatorial election is anything but certain. There is no clear frontrunner for either party, and both have candidates vying for the office.

Some notable names for the Democrats are State Sens. Ghazala Hashmi and Aaron Rouse, as well as former Richmond mayor Levar Stoney. There is also Babur Lateef, chair of the Prince William County School Board. Alex Bastani and Victor Salgado, an attorney and federal prosecutor, respectively, are also trying to get the nomination. Republicans have John Curran, a business consultant, Fairfax County supervisor Pat Herrity, and WRVA radio host John Reid. Both parties are set to hold primaries for these candidates in June.

No matter who comes out ahead for the lieutenant governor’s race, one thing is for sure: Virginia will have its first female governor in 2026.