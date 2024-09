HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 66-year-old Axton man died in a Henry County crash on Tuesday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on Route 57 at the intersection of Route 1649, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

Ray D. Smith was headed east in a 1998 Land Rover when he ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn, as reported by State Troopers.

VSP says he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.