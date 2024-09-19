68º
WATCH: Local Holocaust Survivors share their stories

Luke Sterns, 10 News

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – “Triumph of Hope” is a new documentary created by a Roanoke Valley team that premiered publicly at Roanoke College Wednesday.

The film shares the stories of three Roanoke Valley residents who grew up in Nazi-occupied Europe and survived the Holocaust as hidden children. Their accounts of the war and their survival take viewers on a deeply personal journey through the very worst and very best sides of humanity.

Two residents who grew up in Europe and survived the Holocaust as hidden children shared their story and 10 News Photojournalist Luke Sterns got the chance to sit down with them to hear a little bit about their story.

