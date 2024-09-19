WATCH: Local Holocaust Survivors share their stories

ROANOKE, Va. – “Triumph of Hope” is a new documentary created by a Roanoke Valley team that premiered publicly at Roanoke College Wednesday.

The film shares the stories of three Roanoke Valley residents who grew up in Nazi-occupied Europe and survived the Holocaust as hidden children. Their accounts of the war and their survival take viewers on a deeply personal journey through the very worst and very best sides of humanity.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Two residents who grew up in Europe and survived the Holocaust as hidden children shared their story and 10 News Photojournalist Luke Sterns got the chance to sit down with them to hear a little bit about their story.