71º
Join Insider

Local Sports

Heritage takes the win against Jefferson Forest, 21-7

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Seminole District
(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Brett Carlsen, 2018 Brett Carlsen)

We’re heading out to the east with this match-up! Jefferson Forest and Heritage had a defensive battle last year in an 11-7.

Heritage defeated Jefferson Forest, 21-7.

Recommended Videos

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos