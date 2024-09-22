Local Korean War Veteran Frank Kingery Remembered for His Service and Dedication

Frank Kingery, a dedicated Korean War veteran, passed away last week surrounded by family.

He was 91 years old. On Saturday, dozens gathered to honor his life and the profound impact he had on those around him.

Morris Bennett, a fellow veteran, reflected on Kingery’s legacy: “And we really did love Frank a lot, what a great man, and we are going to really miss him.”

Kingery was inspired to join the United States Marine Corps after his brother was killed while fighting in World War II. During his service in the Korean War, he achieved the rank of Corporal.

Navy veteran Tracy Turner shared the significance of Kingery’s decision to serve: “That made him want to join the Marines. And he did so when you think about that, what that means to me is selfless dedication.”

Friends describe Kingery as passionate about honoring his fellow veterans from the Korean War, vowing that they would never be forgotten. Beyond his military service, he was a devout Christian who cherished time with his family.

“Yes, he loved his family so much. They all used to sing the songs we had today in the service; it was his wife and two daughters that did most of the singing,” said Bennett.

Veterans from various branches of the military came together to pay tribute to Kingery’s memory and service.

Turner noted the camaraderie shared among veterans, regardless of their branch: “No matter what branch of service that you are in, there’s honor and camaraderie that comes with that for the rest of your life, whether you want that or not.”

When asked what they would miss most about Kingery, his friends found it difficult to pinpoint just one thing.

Bennett summed it up: “Everything—his great smile, his personality, and just being around him. He had such charisma.”

Frank Kingery’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched.