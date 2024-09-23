One dead, two injured after Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A single-vehicle crash left one dead and two injured in Pulaski County last week.

Virginia State police said a Toyota was traveling South on Old Route 11 around 6:43 p.m. on September 17 when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver lost control of the car while passing and swerved off the road into some trees.

One of the passengers was identified as 35-year-old Martin Cossyleon. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The other passenger suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Elvin Calero, who also suffered serious injuries. Calero has been charged with failure to maintain proper control.

This crash is still under investigation. We will update you with any new information as it becomes available.