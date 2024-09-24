Student arrested for reportedly making threat against Martinsville High School

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A student was arrested early Tuesday morning after making a threat toward Martinsville High School, according to school officials.
The school division wants to assure parents that all schools are safe at this time and said the school day will continue on its regular schedule.
At this time, it is unclear what the threat entailed; however, we will continue to update this article as information becomes more readily available.
Martinsville City Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence. We want to remind students and families to immediately report any threats they see or hear to law enforcement. At the same time, we also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and result in very real and very serious consequences.
The safety and security of our students, staff, and schools is always our top priority. We appreciate your help in keeping our schools safe places for our students and community to learn, play, and grow.