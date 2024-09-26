74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Thousands die by veteran suicide yearly

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Bedford, Veteran, Suicide awareness
A soldier walks past crosses and flags at an US cemetery near Colleville-sur-Mer Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. World War II veterans from across the United States as well as Britain and Canada are in Normandy this week to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings that helped lead to Hitler's defeat. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (Laurent Cipriani, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD, Va. – News

In 2021, 6,392 Veterans died by suicide, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how someone struggling can connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder, anytime day or night:

10 News will be sharing a personal story from a family affected by veteran suicide who is using their story to spread awareness tonight in our newscasts and online.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos