Thousands die by veteran suicide yearly

In 2021, 6,392 Veterans died by suicide, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Here’s how someone struggling can connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder, anytime day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
10 News will be sharing a personal story from a family affected by veteran suicide who is using their story to spread awareness tonight in our newscasts and online.