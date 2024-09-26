WATCH: Virginia Tech Graduate Students present research as science fair projects

ROANOKE, Va. – Today graduate students from Virginia Tech hosted their annual “Flip the Fair” at the Melrose Library.

The name comes from a reversal of roles where kids are actually the judges.

The Grad Students five science-fair-style presentations of their research and they are judged by elementary school students from around the city.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“They have been very kind and very gracious. Every body does a double-take when they look at the title of our poster, which is ‘what’s in your poop’, but they love coming to our little activity here with glitter and water and filters,” Marianne Beaulieu and Mia Ketelhohn, Virginia Tech students, said.

Marianne and Mia’s research is about wastewater surveillance in rural Appalachia.