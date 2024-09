One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the vehicle overturned in the area of Hollins Road NE and Whiteside Street NE at about 3:26 p.m. Friday.

At this time, crews are still at the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area if at all possible.