FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that the alternate number to their 911 Center would be changed to 540-483-9227.

The office said that Brightspeed is reporting that 7,781 customers in Rocky Mount may not be able to dial 911 from their wireline landline.

