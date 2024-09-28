Tornadoes in Southwest Virginia caused by Helene

Here's a look at some of the reported tornado damage in Pittsylvania County.

Not one, but two tornadoes touched down in our area amidst Helene, an EF-2 in Pittsylvania, and an EF-1 in Bedford.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are making their rounds in locations hit hard by the effects of Helene. Their goal is to use this data to help with storm warnings in the future.

We spoke to Adam Baker, a Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

“As we go through and access the type of damage in this case several softwood trees snapped, then it gives us a range of what type of wind actually caused it,” said Baker. “Knowing if it were a tornado or not means that we can go back and look at our radar data and apply that if we see rotation in the radar data or is it something to where it’s maybe a microburst where it’s a downdraft to a thunderstorm. It helps us with the research but it ultimately helps with us getting the warnings out better.”

This assessment was being done on a house in Bedford County off of Dickerson Mill Road, where a tornado warning was issued. In this case, most of what was in the backyard made its way into the front yard, even the trampoline.

“We started hearing swooshing sounds and everything started going around in a circle outside and we just thought it was a tornado because it was swooshing and stuff like that,” said Raegan Henritze, Bedford Resident

And that’s why the National Weather Service is in the area, to figure out what exactly hit Bedford County.

“It could be wind of about maybe 90 miles per hour that at least could have started around this area, we are trying to put the puzzle pieces together,” said Baker.

There was also another team out in Pittsylvania County on Dry Fork Road where there was major damage.

Baker has been with the National Weather Service for 15 years and even he was surprised by what Helene brought.

”I’ve never seen a low-pressure system quite this strong and fast-moving to come in from the tropics,” he said.