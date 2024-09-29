71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Wythe County issues boil water notice

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wythe County, Boil Water Notice, Safety, Helene
(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County has announced a boil water notice for many of its residents.

Authorities have stated that drinking or using tap water for food preparation without boiling it for the time being may result in intestinal illness. It is recommended that you bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill possible bacteria before letting it cool. If possible, you should use bottled water.

Recommended Videos

The following areas have been told it is “critical” to boil your water:

  • ​Speedwell
  • Felts Lane
  • ​Rakestown Road
  • ​Broadway Road
  • ​Fox Den Road
  • Blue Sky Drive

If you do not have bottled water or are unable to boil your water, Wythe County has recommended the following:

  • Safely use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.
  • Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

We will update you when this water boil notice is lifted.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos