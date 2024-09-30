Montgomery County issues boil water notice

The boil water advisory for Lenox Township was lifted at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Montgomery County has announced a boil water notice for many of its residents.

Authorities have stated that drinking or using tap water for food preparation without boiling it for the time being may result in intestinal illness. It is recommended that you bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill possible bacteria before letting it cool. If possible, you should use bottled water.

The following areas are advised to boil their water:

Blacksburg

Christiansburg

Virginia Tech

Montgomery County Public Service Authority Waterworks

If you do not have bottled water or are unable to boil your water, Montgomery County has recommended the following:

Safely use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

We will update you when this water boil notice is lifted.