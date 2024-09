Photo of crews working on the fire. Courtesy of Matt Miller.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire and EMS Department is currently on the scene of a working fire on the 200 block of Jefferson Street Southwest.

Authorities have reported that some roads around the 200 block of Jefferson Street Southwest may be blocked off, and you should travel an alternate route.

This is a developing incident. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.