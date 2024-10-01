VDH urging public to avoid natural water bodies after Helene

The Virginia Department of Health is urging those throughout the Commonwealth to avoid natural bodies of water in the wake of Helene.

Health officials said heavy rainfall and flooding can often result in pollution and debris from the land washing into rivers, lakes and streams and eventually into our coastal waterways.

Recommended Videos

The excess of rainwater can cause pet, livestock and wildlife wastes and untreated wastewater from sewage treatment plants to run off into natural waters used for recreation, posing a risk to human health.

VDH recommended the following preventative measures for staying safe and avoiding health risks:

Avoid contact swimming in natural waterways for three days following rain events. Heavy rain picks up anything it comes in contact with, including germs from overflowing sewage, polluted storm water, and runoff from land.

Never swallow untreated water and don’t swim if your skin has cuts or open wounds.

Wash hands frequently, including after swimming and before preparing and eating food.

Shower or bathe after swimming to wash off possible germs and contaminants.

Check the water and the area around it before swimming. Avoid going in water if there is a green film on the water or if the water is cloudier than usual. Avoid swimming near storm drains or livestock.

Avoid swimming if you are vomiting or have diarrhea.

Avoid any area where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

If taking fish caught from natural waters, remove the skin from filets and dispose of viscera and internal organs. Cook filets to proper temperature and clean knives and cutting boards with soapy water. Follow posted fish consumption advisories.

Check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water if your body’s ability to fight germs is already affected by other health problems or medicines.

For additional questions, contact VDH’s Call Center at 877-829-4682 (Option 2), The VDH Call Center is available Monday–Friday (except holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on recreational water safety, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.