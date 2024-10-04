Full length of Blue Ridge Parkway closed for all uses
The National Park Services announced Thursday that the full length of the Blue Ridge Parkway would be closed due to impacts from Hurricane Helene.
The NPS said that the closures will remain in place until staff can safely assess and clear any damage in the park.
There is no timeline for how long the closure will last but the NPS said they will continue to update the public when they become available.
