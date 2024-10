A train derailment has closed Route 60 (North Monroe Avenue) and Route 154 in Covington, according to VDOT.

At this time, all north and south lanes are closed.

If you’re going to the mill on I-64E, you’re asked to use exit 16.

Virginia State Police told 10 News that there are no reported injuries.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.