10 News speaks with Virginia Tech professor on Israel-Hamas conflict one year later

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It has been one year since Hamas attacked Israel and so far, there is no end in sight.

10 News spoke with Virginia Tech professor Ariel Ahram about how the devastation in Gaza will continue to impact the Middle East, as well as the people trapped in the area.

He said that if anything the conflict will get worse before it gets better and the civilians in the areas impacted by the fighting will take the brunt of it.

But the people in Gaza are suffering because of it Professor Ahram said this ongoing war can impact the US economically with costs of oil, as well as creating other political instabilities.