All about renter’s rights and renter’s insurance in Virginia

After the recent Fire at the Peter’s Creek Apartment Complex, many Roanoke residents have been wondering about renter’s rights and renter’s insurance in Virginia.

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers:

Is Renter’s Insurance required in Virginia?

According to Nationwide, rental insurance is not required by law in Virginia, some landlords may require it for you to live in their building. It is always a good idea to have some form of renter’s insurance because your landlord’s insurance is not liable for any damage to your personal property. Your landlord’s insurance is for the building itself, not your personal property.

What exactly does Renter’s Insurance cover?

Personal property coverage covers a tenant’s personal possessions like furniture, clothing and all personal belongings in the apartment. Renter’s insurance in Virginia also covers “named perils” such as fires, theft and vandalism.

What is a landlord’s responsibility after an apartment fire?

Landlords are required to repair damages from an apartment fire as soon as possible. In some places, landlords may also be responsible for paying for temporary housing during repairs.

What is a tenant’s right after an apartment fire?

According to the Cochran Firm, tenants have rights that need to be protected after an apartment fire. Tenants have the right to a habitable living environment and in many cases a right to be rehoused if their home is damaged.

What are resources in Virginia for tenants?

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has resources on their websites for renters in Virginia and you can find information on that here.

Virginia Law also has the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tennant Act in full here.