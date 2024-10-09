Skip to main content
Roanoke Fire and EMS rescue injured hiker on trail in Mill Mountain

The patient was reported to have possible life-threatening injuries

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Mill Mountain, Roanoke Fire and EMS
Roanoke Fire and EMS (RFD 2024)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire and EMS Department’s HTR team rescued a hiker on Wednesday after the HTR team was notified of an injured hiker on a trail in the Mill Mountain area.

10 News has learned that the patient was reported to have life-threatening injuries and when crews arrived they went to work implementing a rescue strategy for what the department called a “unique situation”.

Details remain limited at this time but the patient was transported to a nearby hospital and the Roanoke Fire and EMS team said no further details will be released at this time.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

