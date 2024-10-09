Roanoke Fire and EMS rescue injured hiker on trail in Mill Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire and EMS Department’s HTR team rescued a hiker on Wednesday after the HTR team was notified of an injured hiker on a trail in the Mill Mountain area.

10 News has learned that the patient was reported to have life-threatening injuries and when crews arrived they went to work implementing a rescue strategy for what the department called a “unique situation”.

Details remain limited at this time but the patient was transported to a nearby hospital and the Roanoke Fire and EMS team said no further details will be released at this time.