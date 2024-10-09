WATCH: Cleanup efforts continue at Claytor Lake in Pulaski

PULASKI CO., Va. – Clean-up continues in Pulaski County after severe flooding from Helene.

Senator Mark Warner visited the Hiwassee Volunteer Fire Department to thank crews who helped during the storm Wednesday.

While seeing first-hand how badly Pulaski was hit, Warner also got an update on cleanup efforts across the county and discussed how the government can help flood victims.

“We’re the richest country in the world. We need to do and stand up and do our job to make sure the communities that get hit have the right to draw on that federal assistance," Warner said.

Warner also got an update on the cleanup efforts at Claytor Lake, which was filled with an estimated 40 tons of debris.

Over 200 volunteers have worked on shoreline cleanup, but officials say it will take months at the very least to finish removing debris.