198 Miles of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia to reopen Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Park Service announced Thursday that the Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 0 to milepost 198 in Virginia will re-open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The area was originally closed due to impacts from Hurricane Helene and the areas include miles of the scenic byway from Shenandoah National Park south to Virginia 685.

Recommended Videos

The Humpback Rocks, James River and Peaks of Otter visitor centers will reopen as power and water have been restored to all facilities where it existed before the storm.

The Mabry Mill Cultural Site will be open and the Eastern National/America’s National Parks sales outlet will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Peaks of Otter and Rocky Knob campgrounds will operate on a first come first served basis until Oct. 14, at which time existing reservations will again be honored. Otter Creek Campground was closed for the season before the storm and will remain closed.

Peaks of Otter Lodge will continue to operate

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The National Parks Service said that it hopes to re-open the remainder of the parkway in Virginia within the next two weeks.

“Due to the hard work of the Blue Ridge Parkway crews we are bale to open nearly 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, a vital and scenic route that both embodies the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our region and plays a vital role in the local economy through tourism and community engagement.” Tracy Swartout, Superintendant of the Blue Ridge Parkway

The NPS said visitors should be aware that trail assessments have not been completed in all areas and should exercise caution when hiking. Additionally they may find fewer services than normal as many employees are still assisting with operations in North Carolina.

NPS also said that the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina will remain closed as crews continue emergency stabilization and damage assessments.