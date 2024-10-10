Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund to host 4th annual benefit golf tournament

The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund (KNSF) will host its annual benefit golf tournament Thursday, a key event that serves as one of the organization’s largest scholarship fundraisers of the year.

The event honors the legacy of Christopher “Kip” Dowell Nininger, a talented 19-year-old state wrestling champion whose life was tragically cut short in a car crash in 2021. Up to 30 teams are set to participate in this memorable event, the tournament will tee off Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Botetourt Country Club in Troutville.

Established in 2021, the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund aims to celebrate Kip’s vibrant spirit and remarkable achievements. His family and friends remember him as an all-American boy with a contagious glow in his eyes, swagger in his step, and a heart of gold, Kip made a lasting impact in the Roanoke Region.

As a fierce competitor, Kip excelled in wrestling, finishing his high school career with an impressive record of 130 wins and 19 losses, including 80 pins.

Last year, the tournament raised an impressive total of just over $59,000, highlighting the community’s dedication to honoring Kip’s legacy and providing scholarships for future students. Kip’s dad, Chris Nininger, is hopeful that donations will surpass last year’s total for the scholarship fund this year.