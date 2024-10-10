RSV: A Growing Threat Beyond Children, Experts Advise Vaccination

ROANOKE, Va. – Doctors are urging everyone to get their vaccinations for RSV, a respiratory illness that’s often associated with kids.

However, older adults can also get RSV. About six to ten thousand adults in the U.S. die from it every year, according to the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases.

Adults who are at risk of severe RSV are 75 years or older. Also, people between 60 and 74 years old who have chronic health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, kidney failure, or people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities are at risk of getting the illness.

If you fall into these categories, the NFID is urging you to get your vaccination.

“It does have some benefit in reducing the risk of getting an RSV infection, but the biggest benefit is, if your immune system is ready to go, it reduces the risk of you having a severe infection. That’s going to make you more likely to end up in the hospital or have severe pneumonia,” said Dr. Robert Hopkins, Medical Director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Hopkins said if you get your vaccination now, you’ll have maximum protection in two weeks.

He also said pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks can get the vaccination. There is something similar for infants too.

Some of the symptoms of RSV are cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. The symptoms

“In small children, we often watch how quickly they breathe, and in older adults that may not be quite a symptom to watch I just look for in older adults saying that they have difficulty breathing shortness of breath, or can’t catch their breath that’s often a symptom to ask about,” said Dr. Hopkins.

The numbers of RSV are low right now in Southwest Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health reports that four people visited the emergency room for it last week, but Dr. Hopkins said we’re starting to see it crop up in the U.S. So, it’s important to get your shots.

He also said you can get your shot at the same time as your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.