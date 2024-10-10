Skip to main content
Local News

Wells Fargo Tower to light up green for World PANS/PANDAS Day Wednesday

Roanoke will join over 100 towns across the globe to raise awareness about the little-known illness

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke will be putting a green spotlight on the iconic Wells Fargo Tower Wednesday night, to raise awareness about a little-known devastating illness, known as PANS/PANDAS that strikes young people after common infections.

Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome and Pediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections are serious life-altering conditions that affect thousands of young people globally.

The Virginia Alliance for PANS/PANDAS Action said that despite the prevalence many families struggle to find the appropriate medical help and even to get a diagnosis, often encountering barriers due to a lack of awareness and understanding among healthcare professionals and the public.

In addition to lighting up structures, the partners are launching a series of education campaigns, public outreach, and fundraising efforts to support research and treatment for PANS and PANDAS. Proceeds from awareness walks will support ongoing research, advocacy programs, and resources for affected families, 10 News has learned.

