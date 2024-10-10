What to do once the Boil Water Notice is lifted in your area

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Boil Water Notice in Montgomery County has been lifted in certain areas but the VDH has put out a list of steps to complete to ensure your water is safe to use after the Boil Water Notice is lifted.
The Steps are as follows:
Recommended Videos
- Run outside taps for approximately 10 minutes to bring fresh water from the water main to the property
- If you have any cartridge filtration systems treating the water coming into your residence, replace the filter before consuming
- If you have a water softener treating the water coming into the house perform a regeneration/backwash cycle to bring fresh water from the property to the treatment system
- Run all cold-water faucets in your home for one minute to bring fresh water from the property inside the house
- Start at the faucet closest to the connection of the water line into the house and then upper levels of the house
- Clean any aerators on faucets
- Run the hot water in a tub for 10 minutes to replace water in the hot water heater
The full up-to-date list on areas where the advisory has been lifted can be found here.