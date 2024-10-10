What to do once the Boil Water Notice is lifted in your area

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Boil Water Notice in Montgomery County has been lifted in certain areas but the VDH has put out a list of steps to complete to ensure your water is safe to use after the Boil Water Notice is lifted.

The Steps are as follows:

Run outside taps for approximately 10 minutes to bring fresh water from the water main to the property

If you have any cartridge filtration systems treating the water coming into your residence, replace the filter before consuming

If you have a water softener treating the water coming into the house perform a regeneration/backwash cycle to bring fresh water from the property to the treatment system

Run all cold-water faucets in your home for one minute to bring fresh water from the property inside the house

Start at the faucet closest to the connection of the water line into the house and then upper levels of the house

Clean any aerators on faucets

Run the hot water in a tub for 10 minutes to replace water in the hot water heater

The full up-to-date list on areas where the advisory has been lifted can be found here.