VDH lifts boil water notice for certain areas in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The VDH has lifted the boil water advisory for certain areas in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

The areas where it has been lifted are as follows

Recommended Videos

Prices Fork service area

Belview service area

Cambria Street service area

Peppers Ferry Road Corridor

The boil advisory will remain in effect for the Town of Christiansburg, Town of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and the remainder of the Montgomery County PSA customers.

To determine if the advisory has been lifted you can use this interactive map.

VDH has published a timeline to when they hope the boil water advisory will be lifted and the timeline is as follows:

Montgomery County PSA Customers (remaining service areas):

Mud Pike Oct. 9

Bethel Oct. 9

Plum Creek Oct. 9

Riner Oct. 9

Alleghany Springs Oct. 13

Elliston Oct. 13

Lafayette Oct.13

Shawsville Oct. 13

VDH also says the timeline for remaining service areas of the Town of Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Virginia Tech will be Oct. 11.