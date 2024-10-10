Wythe County offering resources to those impacted by Helene

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County has announced available resources for residents who have been impacted in the wake of Helene.

The following services have been listed by Wythe County that may be able to provide assistance:

Wythe County - 276-223-4522

Red Cross Immediate Assistance - 1-800-733-2767

Wythe County Dept. of Social Services - 276-228-5493

VDEM Crisis Cleanup - 1-844-965-1386

FEMA Disaster Assistance Hotline - 1-800-621-3362

Wythe County Cooperative Extension - 276-223-6040

Open Door Community - 276-228-6280

Wythe County has also said for even more resources, you can visit here or call Wythe County.

Wythe County is also in need of volunteer groups. If you, your group, church, organization, etc. is able to help, give Wythe County a call.