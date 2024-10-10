Skip to main content
Wythe County offering resources to those impacted by Helene

Tags: Helene, Volunteer, Wythe County, Assistance
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County has announced available resources for residents who have been impacted in the wake of Helene.

The following services have been listed by Wythe County that may be able to provide assistance:

  • Wythe County - 276-223-4522
  • Red Cross Immediate Assistance - 1-800-733-2767
  • Wythe County Dept. of Social Services - 276-228-5493
  • VDEM Crisis Cleanup - 1-844-965-1386
  • FEMA Disaster Assistance Hotline - 1-800-621-3362
  • Wythe County Cooperative Extension - 276-223-6040
  • Open Door Community - 276-228-6280

Wythe County has also said for even more resources, you can visit here or call Wythe County.

Wythe County is also in need of volunteer groups. If you, your group, church, organization, etc. is able to help, give Wythe County a call.

