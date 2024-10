RADFORD, Va. – The effects of Helene have kept some local workers off the job for two weeks now.

Workers at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant have been unable to return because of significant flooding.

10 News reached out to the plant, and they say their team is continuing to work on restoration efforts.

They have been in contact with the employees and their union since the storm hit our area and plan to have workers return as soon as safety checks have been made.