ROANOKE, Va. – Three people have been displaced and a dog and hamster are dead after a fire in Southeast Roanoke.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of Murray Avenue and crews are still at the scene at this time.

The residents will be working with the Red Cross for assistance.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can.

