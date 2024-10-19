UVA Experts give tips on talking to teens about mental health

Sometimes it can be hard to talk to teens about mental health or even know when to bring it up. The University of Virginia’s Teen and Young Adult Health Center gave us tips on what signs to look out for.

A gentle approach is often better when bringing up mental health with teenagers, as being asked a ton of questions at once can be overwhelming or intimidating, according to the center’s head of Advocacy, Education and Outreach.

“The patterns that we often see are a departure from their normal, so spending more time alone in their room, spending time away from friends, changes in their appetite, eating more, eating less, spending less time with loved ones,” said Dr. Susan Gray, the UVA Teen and Young Adult Health Center Medical Director. “And so those are all reasons why people who care about young people should seek help from a professional.”

Dr. Gray also emphasized the importance of teens having a trusted adult other than their parents that they can go to for advice, like a coach, teacher, or mentor.