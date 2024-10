CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possibly armed man following a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies told 10 News that the pursuit happened after an alleged breaking and entering.

Recommended Videos

Three out of four suspects are now in custody; however, a man remains on the loose.

Authorities said he pulled off Route 460 and ran into a wooded area.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.