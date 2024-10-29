WATCH: Roanoke Valley SPCA holds “Spay-ghetti” fundraising event Tuesday evening

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA held an event where attendees could grab some dinner while also helping animals get a leg up on finding their forever homes.

The RVSPCA held its “Spay-ghetti” event, which brings money to help pay for them to get spayed or neutered.

This is often the biggest initial cost for new pet parents, and this event helps to cover those costs, helping more pets get adopted.

If you want to support their mission you can buy tickets at the door or make a donation online.

The event is happening until 7 p.m. Tuesday night and all proceeds will go towards the shelter.