Facing Election Season Anxiety: Insights from Local Therapist

ROANOKE, Va. – As the election approaches, many individuals in the Roanoke area are feeling heightened stress and anxiety. A recent Thriveworks mental health survey indicates that 31% of respondents reported experiencing anxiety related to political events, including elections. Thriveworks Pulse on Mental Health Report: 2024 | Thriveworks

Therapists said that it’s completely normal to feel anxious during this time. Much of this anxiety can be attributed to the overwhelming presence of campaigning and media coverage.

Roanoke resident Lauren Markham expressed her frustrations, stating, “I mean, I don’t really see anything else anywhere. Even on Facebook and Instagram, and when I go to the gym, all the TVs are either showing Trump or Kamala. Something’s going on with them, so it’s just stressful.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Noah Scott, another Roanoke resident, echoed similar sentiments about the stressful nature of this election season. However, he believes that voting is one way to help ease those heightened emotions. “The only thing I can really do to relieve any kind of stress is to know that I made the right choice for myself,” he said.

Coping strategies for election stress vary from person to person. Leanne Dudley, a therapist with Thriveworks, recommends taking a step back from social media and leaning on support groups. “One of the things I’ve encouraged individuals to do is limit the amount of time you’re spending on social media, getting information. Whether it’s actually turning on a timer to limit that, because there really is only so much you can consume before you are just completely saturating yourself,” she advised.

Dudley anticipates that more people will seek therapy as we approach and move past the elections, highlighting the importance of mental health during such a turbulent time.

Link to Thrivework practices: Lynchburg Counseling & Therapy: Find Therapists | Thriveworks