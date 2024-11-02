Man hospitalized after shots fired in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after reports of shots fired in Roanoke on Friday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to a report of shots fired around 9:57 p.m. on Friday on the 3600 block of Ferncliff Avenue, NW. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been revealed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, call 540-344-8500, or text RoanokePD to 274637. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.